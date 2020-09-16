Fantasy Football Buy-Low, Sell-High Stock Watch: DJ Chark, Josh Allen among movers heading into Week 2

It’s never to early to make adjustments to your fantasy football roster. You don’t need to do anything drastic, like dropping your third-round pick or making a huge trade, but improving around the margins and focusing on trends that could lead to future value is how smart owners build winning teams. As such, constantly scouring your roster (and other rosters) for buy-low, sell-high candidates is a must (and good distraction when you’re supposed to be working). If you actually have to work when you’re supposed to be working, Fantasy Pros’ Mike Tagliere can help with his list of potential trade candidates heading into Week 2.

Because many owners are hesitant to make moves this early in the season, the list below isn’t necessarily meant to prompt an immediate response; rather, it’s a guide for the stats and trends worth following with the players mentioned below. If Darren Waller has another high-target, middling-production game, that’s actually a positive if you’re thinking about acquiring him in the future. If Chris Carson once again sees limited carries, then that’s all the more reason to be concerned about him even if he scores again. You get the idea.

Values can change quickly in fantasy football, so don’t get too married to a trade target. Change your thinking as the trends change, but don’t be afraid to strike if you have a good offer on the table. — Matt Lutovsky

Fantasy Football Stock Watch: Buy-low candidates

DJ Chark (WR – JAC)

How many games do you think the Jaguars are going to win this year? I figured it was a low number. Take advantage of the fact Jacksonville just won a game and threw 20 times. I’ll predict they don’t attempt fewer than 30 passes the remainder of the season. Don’t let Chark’s three-target game scare you. Buy while his cost is suppressed.

Darren Waller (TE – LV)

He didn’t have a massive Week 1, but the one thing we were worried about (targets) was perfectly fine. He saw a massive eight targets in a game Derek Carr threw the ball just 30 times, good for a 26.7-percent target share. That’s a better share than most top wide receivers. At tight end, you chase targets, and Waller is going to get more than most. He should be considered a top-five TE.

Zack Moss (RB – BUF)

Moss didn’t have a very productive game on the ground in Week 1, so you might be able to buy him on the cheap. Sure, he scored a touchdown, but that’s not why you’re acquiring him. In his first NFL game, he totaled 12 touches compared to 14 touches for Devin Singletary. Knowing that Moss is expected to get goal-line carries, he might actually carry more value than Singletary.

Parris Campbell (WR – IND)

We knew Campbell would be taking on a bigger role in this offense, and it was clear in the first game that he’s a favorite of new quarterback Philip Rivers. Many forget that Campbell was a second-round pick just one year ago by this staff, but was held back due to injuries his rookie season. You should be buying based on the fact that he had targets in his first game, which tied T.Y. Hilton for the most on the team.

Fantasy Football Stock Watch: Sell-high candidates

Chris Carson (RB – SEA)

Carson’s final point total looked fantastic in Week 1, but it’s worth noting that Carlos Hyde out-carried him and scored the lone rushing touchdown for the Seahawks. Russell Wilson has never been one to target his running backs a ton, so Week 1 was likely a fluke when it comes to Carson’s massive production through the air. He’s still likely to be a solid RB2, but someone may be willing to pay last year’s RB1 prices for him in a trade.

Josh Allen (QB – BUF)

We’ve seen Allen’s big performances before, but truth be told, he posted QB1-type numbers in just 43.8 percent of his games last year. He does present a solid floor each week due to his mobility, but someone is surely going to value his big Week 1 performance and be willing to overpay.

Fantasy Football Stock Watch: Players to hold

Hayden Hurst (TE – ATL)

Did you see the Falcons box score from Week 1? Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, and Russell Gage each saw 12 targets, caught balls, and finished with at least 114 yards. Hurst saw five targets, which isn’t horrible, but you’d be buying him based on the fact that Gage won’t see close to that target share moving forward. Those targets over the middle will be a bit more evenly spread as Matt Ryan and Hurst develop chemistry…at least we think they will be.

Carson Wentz (QB – PHI)

It was a weird week for the Eagles offense that dealt with many injuries throughout the week, ones that likely changed the entire gameplan. The Washington front seven brought the pressure and Wentz paid the price. He’s still going to be a sturdy QB1 this season, so don’t panic just yet.

