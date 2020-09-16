Livestream of Facebook Connect, its AR and VR event — Join the entire community for Facebook Connect, our biggest AR/VR event of the year, streaming now. This year’s conference features 15+ sessions on everything from groundbreaking enterprise solutions to the future of immersive gaming.
Facebook says it will bring Oculus Link out of beta this fall, letting users add extra power to their Quest headsets (Kris Holt/Engadget)
Livestream of Facebook Connect, its AR and VR event — Join the entire community for Facebook Connect, our biggest AR/VR event of the year, streaming now. This year’s conference features 15+ sessions on everything from groundbreaking enterprise solutions to the future of immersive gaming.