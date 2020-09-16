“Every thing is focused on TRPs,” Manoj Bajpayee on the coverage of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Manoj Bajpayee worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in Sonchiriya and he’s immensely affected by the actor’s demise. Talking about the media coverage of his death, Manoj Bajpayee said that the media has forgotten to celebrate the actor that Sushant was and are now only focussed on the ratings that they’re getting.

He said, “They forgot to celebrate him. TRP has become the focus now. So that’s why I said that there are so many vested interests now, who would want to talk about how Sushant used to code? Right now, everything is focused on TRPs. I don’t watch television. Whatever I see, it’s on Twitter, on Instagram.”

He further added that he and Shekhar Kapur are extremely saddened by the way the things have panned out. He said, “Whatever is happening, I doubt anyone is mourning him. Because every hour, the topic of debate is changing. And it’s sad, it’s very sad, whatever I have seen in the last couple of months. Right now, no matter what I say, my words will be interpreted as something else. There are so many vested interests, everyone will take my statement however they want. So where is Sushant in all this? I still cannot believe that he is not there anymore. The heartbreak I, Shekhar Kapoor, his family have felt, we still cannot believe it. Whatever is happening is pathetic. I think we have all left Sushant behind in all this.”