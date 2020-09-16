EU Commission head By

© . European Parliament plenary session State of the Union in Brussels



BRUSSELS () – The European Union’s antitrust rules need to keep up with global changes, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday, underscoring pressure from Germany and France to adopt a more defensive policy.

“We presented our new industry strategy in March to ensure industry could lead the twin green and digital transition. The last six months have only accelerated that transformation – at a time when the global competitive landscape is fundamentally changing,” von der Leyen told European Union lawmakers.

“This is why we will update our industry strategy in the first half of next year and adapt our competition framework, which should also keep pace,” she said