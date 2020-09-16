Essendon great Matthew Lloyd accuses John Worsfold of changing narratives as public war of words continues

Essendon legend Matthew Lloyd has fired another shot at outgoing coach John Worsfold, accusing him of changing narratives to save face.

Lloyd has been involved in a war of words with the Essendon coach in recent weeks after his strong comments regarding the plight of his beloved club.

After Worsfold accused the former Bombers captain of criticising the club simply to satisfy his media obligations, he fired a parting shot at the club on Saturday with his now-infamous “Essendon people” press conference.

Lloyd was asked by Collingwood president Eddie McGuire whether Worsfold’s suggestion that ‘Essendon people’ saw success as a right was correct, and he responded in kind.

Lloyd believes Worsfold is changing narratives to suit himself after the club played in a final last season (Getty)

“It’s not only Essendon people that think they should be better, I think everyone would say it,” he told Nine’s Footy Classified.

“Shouldn’t everyone say that Essendon should be better than what they’re producing this year?

“I don’t think it should be laid onto ‘Essendon people’. We’re probably voicing it more vocally because we’re passionate about the club, but I don’t reckon (Eddie McGuire) would cop the way Essendon is playing if you were president of that football club.

“They played in a final last year and he is changing his narrative by the week to suit himself.

“You only have to go back four or five weeks, ‘We will be a very good side very soon’, and then it goes to (his latest commments).

Worsfold has continued to take the coaches presser despite it being public knowledge that Rutten is in charge (Getty)

Lloyd added that Worsfold would have been better off by admitting that the club wasn’t anywhere near premiership contention, as opposed to changing his tune in recent weeks.

“That’s the frustration. If you stuck to the narrative and said we are a long way off and we’re still years away and maybe we shouldn’t have brought in Shiel, Smith, Stringer and Saad because that’s not where our list was at, I’d go okay they’ve got it wrong,” he said.

“But when you’re changing by the week, that is what is irritating Essendon people.”

Essendon’s PR department has come under fire for allowing Worsfold to continue taking the media obligations, despite senior assistant and coach-in-waiting Ben Rutten running the team.

Worsfold is expected to address his comments in his usual pre-match press conference on Friday, with Rutten expected to attend the post-match coaches press conference.