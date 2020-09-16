Emmys 2020 Winners: ‘The Mandalorian’ Visual Effects, Cinematography

RELATED STORIES

Emmy voters have spoken: The Mandalorian took home five trophies at Wednesday’s third night of the Creative Arts Emmys.

The freshman season of Disney+’s Star Wars series won the Emmy for Outstanding Special Visual Effects for Episode 2, aka “The Child” (thanks, Baby Yoda), and for Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour) for Episode 7, aka “The Reckoning.” The series also won for sound mixing, sound editing and production design.

Meanwhile, HBO’s Watchmen won four Emmys on Thursday, for Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie as well as editing, sound mixing and fantasy/sci-fi costumes. Plus, Netflix’s The Crown won for Outstanding Period Costumes, Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won for Outstanding Period Makeup and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic), and History’s Vikings won for Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role.

The 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards this year are being presented, virtually, over five nights (this Monday through Thursday, and then on Saturday). Emmy-nominated actress, comedian, author, host and podcaster Nicole Byer (Nailed It!) is hosting all five nights of the Creative Arts ceremonies, including the Monday-through-Thursday streams (on Emmys.com) and Saturday’s two-hour FXX broadcast.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards’ main ceremony then will be broadcast Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 pm ET/6 pm MT/5 pm PT on ABC, and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The presenters that night will includes Anthony Anderson (black-ish), America Ferrera (Superstore), Issa Rae (Insecure), Gabrielle Union (L.A.’s Finest), J.J. Watt (Ultimate Tag), Lena Waithe (creator of The Chi) and Oprah Winfrey, while Grammy-winning artist H.E.R. will make her Emmy debut for a special “In Memoriam” performance.

Ahead of the Big Show on Sunday, you can review who TVLine readers, across a series of polls, think will win in 15 major categories.