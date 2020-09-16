Eddie McGuire addresses Jordan De Goey’s indecent assault charges from 2015, Collingwood Magpies, Elijah Taylor, Sydney Swans

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire has labelled suggestions that Jordan De Goey has been allowed to continue playing despite being charged with indecent assault due to his stature as “a cheap shot”.

Responding to an article written in The Australian, which suggested that De Goey had been allowed to play due to his status as a marquee player in the AFL, McGuire spoke publicly for the first time on the 24-year-old’s charges which stem from an incident in 2015.

Questions over De Goey’s right to play have been asked once again after Sydney youngster Elijah Taylor was stood down this week after being charged with aggravated assault occasioning bodily harm by Perth police.

According to McGuire, Collingwood was of the understanding that the matter involving De Goey and the woman involved was seemingly resolved in 2018.

McGuire spoke publicly about De Goey’s charges from a 2015 incident for the first time on Wednesday (Getty)

“This is something we’re all invested in and we take absolutely seriously. To suggest that it’s because (De Goey) is a good player is just not something that even enters our minds,” he told Nine’s Footy Classified.

“We haven’t commented up until now due to the respect to all parties and particularly the woman involved, and we’ve respected her wishes throughout this whole situation.

“To ensure the matter was investigated independently and appropriately, in early 2018 the Collingwood Football Club handed the allegation from 2015 over to the AFL Integrity Unit and through them, made the police aware of the allegation.

“The individual was also encouraged to contact the police. The issue was resolved in 2018, seemingly to the satisfaction of everyone involved.

“At this point, we are unsure why the matter has resurfaced and we are awaiting further information and this information has not been forthcoming.”

Pressure has come on AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan to introduce a no-fault stand down policy like the NRL (Getty)

In the wake of the two incidents, pressure has come on the AFL to issue a no-fault stand down policy similar to the NRL which has seen St George Illawarra Dragons star Jack De Belin stood down for the last two seasons.

The league currently judges each individual case on its merit, but AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan suggested that the league would address a potential stand down policy in the off-season.

“The debate this week has been about a no-fault stand down,” McLachlan told AFL360 on Wednesday.

“That’s been debated in the past. Our policy is focused on the complainant and the centre, and we treat every case on its merits and they’re all different and after that it’s difficult to say.

Elijah Taylor was stood down after being charged with aggravated assault occasioning bodily harm (Getty)

“I understand the debate around it because it’s a debated position that we don’t have that policy and we treat every case on their facts.

“It’s a good and fair debate and I’m sure it’ll happen again at the end of the year.”

McGuire echoed McLachlan’s comments, stating that it was important for the AFL to continue having discussions of matters of criminal nature involving players.

“The trick in all this … is that we have to develop, or can we develop, a framework or policy that allows the game and its clubs to respect victims, but to also respect the legal right of the presumption of innocence and reflect the standards and expectations of the communities we live and play in, and ultimately deliver a just outcome,” he said.

“Our game should never intrude on the role of the courts, but we should be mature enough to have a conversation about a response, obligation to when matters of criminal nature arise.”