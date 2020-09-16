Edcon wraps up sale of parts of Edgars, saving 5 200 jobs

All approvals from regulatory authorities and all conditions have either been fulfilled or waived.

The sale of parts of the Edgars business in South Africa to Retailability, a critical milestone in the Edcon business rescue plan, has been implemented, according to the business rescue practitioners of Edcon.

In the process, approximately 5 200 jobs will be saved, the BRPs said.

All approvals from regulatory authorities and all conditions have either been fulfilled or waived.

According to a statement, the sale includes the transfer of approximately 120 stores in South Africa together with the businesses conducted therein.

Retailability, a fashion retailer and a holding company of store brands including Legit, Beaver Canoe and Style, operates in over 460 stores across South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho, and eSwatini.

“Retailability aims to ensure that ongoing operational business is its top priority, while integration work is moving ahead vigorously,” the rescue practitioners say in the statement. “We are pleased that we were able to close the transaction within two months after the announcement.”

In their view, the closure of the transaction underlines the “industry fit” and the strong compatibility between Edgars and Retailability.

“The parties will continue to co-operate and work towards concluding the sale of Edgars’ businesses in Botswana, eSwatini, Lesotho and Namibia where various regulatory approvals and conditions remain outstanding.”