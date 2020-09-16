Dynasty Star Elizabeth Gillies Marries Michael Corcoran

For the big day, she donned a caped satin dress from Britt Wood Designs in Atlanta. “Once I put the Oscar de la Renta veil on—that’s what sold it for me,” Liz said. “It was so 1960s.”

Her father Dave Gillies became ordained so he could marry Liz and Michael. The actress said, “Once we were exchanging vows, it hit me that my dad was marrying us and our loved ones were there, and I think I turned to Michael and mouthed, ‘Oh, my God, we actually did it.’ We were so happy.”

The groom, who composed music for iCarly and Victorious, told Vogue, “It really focused everything down to what matters in life. … A big, extravagant experience in the middle of a pandemic didn’t make any sense.”