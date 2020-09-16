Donald Trump fired up about Big Ten football’s return

Big Ten football reportedly is set to return next month, and while fans certainly are rejoicing, so is President Donald Trump.
After the news was reported by Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Trump tweeted about his excitement for the campaign to officially begin. He also thanked the schools, players, coaches and parents for working with him to get the season reinstated.
The news of the season’s reinstatement comes after the conference decided to postpone all fall sports on Aug. 11 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Big Ten presidents and chancellors voted 11-3 to postpone, with Nebraska, Ohio State and Iowa voting to proceed with a normal season.
All Big Ten presidents and chancellors met for hours on Sunday afternoon with members of the return to competition task force, which plans scheduling and television. The medical subcommittee also reviewed the latest medical information about a safe return to play amid the pandemic.
Big Ten was the first major conference to postpone fall athletics and now are the first to reverse it. While the Pac-12 quickly followed the Big Ten by postponing, they reportedly have no intention to reinstate fall athletics.
As of mid-September, only three FBS conferences will not play this fall — Pac-12, MAC and Mountain West.
Erin Walsh is a Boston sports fan through and through. Although many think Boston sports fans are insufferable, Erin tries to see things from a neutral perspective. Her passion is hockey, and she believes defense wins championships. In addition to covering sports for Yardbarker, she covers Boston sports for NBC Sports Boston. Follow her on Twitter @ewalsh90