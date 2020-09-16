Doctor accused of culpable homicide reportedly shot dead in Johannesburg

Anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi was reportedly shot dead in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Munshi and paediatric surgeon Dr Peter Beale are accused of culpable homicide for the death of 10-year-old Zayyan Sayed shortly after an operation last year.

The police were investigating a case of murder after a 57-year-old man was shot and killed in Norwood.



Anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi, the co-accused in a case of culpable homicide along with paediatric surgeon Dr Peter Beale, was reportedly shot dead in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters confirmed a case of murder was being investigated following the shooting of a 57-year-old man on Wednesday afternoon by unknown suspects in the Norwood policing precinct.

“The case will be investigated by a multidisciplinary team on the immediate activation of the 72 hours Response Plan to detect the perpetrators.”

Peters would not disclose nor confirm the identity of the victim, but reliably understands from two sources that it was Munshi.

was on the scene hours after he was shot and spoke to witnesses who said they heard four gunshots before the suspects fled.

One witness, who did not want to be identified, said a car had bumped into Munshi’s vehicle and when he got out, he was shot in the chest.

Speaking to , a security guard, who wished to remain anonymous, said nothing was taken from Munshi’s car as his cellphone, tablet and valuables were still inside it.

Forensic officials were seen processing the scene and dusting for fingerprints, with the body nearby.

In a video taken by a witness shortly after the incident, which has seen, a distraught witness said she saw the suspects in a blue BMW without number plates.

Munshi and Beale were taken to court last year after the death of Mohammad Sayed’s 10-year-old son after an operation with Beale.

Zayyaan Sayed died in October 2019 at Netcare’s Park Lane Clinic hours after going under the knife.

The court case was at an early stage and had been postponed to 16 November, according to the Daily Dispatch.

Condolences poured in for Munshi on social media on Wednesday evening.