DEWA Organises Virtual WETEX and Dubai Solar Show From 26-28 October 2020

Article content continued

Al Tayer explained that WETEX and the Dubai Solar Show provide an outstanding opportunity for public and private companies to reach thousands of participants, officials, and decision-makers in energy, water, renewable energy, environment, and sustainability. They will be able to make deals, build partnerships, and learn about market needs, especially given the increased adoption of solar photovoltaic technology in the UAE and the region.

Dr Yousef Al Akraf, EVP of Business Support and Human Resources of DEWA, and Head of the Sales, Logistics and Sponsorship Committees at WETEX, said that this year’s exhibition is an important opportunity to learn about the latest smart technologies and innovative solutions in renewable energy, water, and sustainability. It will enable visitors to participate in specialised seminars and workshops to meet global experts on the green economy, smart cities, innovation, and sustainable development. He noted that WETEX and the Dubai Solar Show 2019 attracted 2,350 exhibitors and 38,718 visitors from 89 countries.

For more information about WETEX and the Dubai Solar Show, please visit www.wetex.ae.

*Source: AETOSWire

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200916005413/en/

Contacts

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority

Khuloud Al Ali,+971563974965

[email protected]

Shaikha Almheiri,+971552288228

[email protected]

Mohammad Almheiri,+971552725291

[email protected]

#distro