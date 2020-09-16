Developers Frustrated at Apple for Just One Day’s Notice to Submit Apps Ahead of iOS 14 Release Today

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
6

During its “Time Flies” event yesterday, Apple announced that iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14 will be widely released today, providing developers with just one day’s notice to submit their optimized apps for review.


While developers have had access to beta versions of the software updates since June, many were caught off guard by Apple’s much shorter notice of the final releases. By comparison, Apple started accepting apps built for iOS 13 on September 10 last year, over one week before the software update was released on September 19.

iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14 should be released to the public around 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time today. We’ve shared a list of compatible devices for each software update here. Note that Apple has yet to announce a release date for macOS Big Sur.

In an email to developers, Apple said that all iOS and iPadOS apps submitted to the App Store will need to be built with Xcode 12 and the iOS 14 SDK starting in April 2021. Likewise, Apple said all watchOS apps submitted to the App Store will need to be built with Xcode 12 and the watchOS 7 SDK starting in April 2021.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR