‘Desus & Mero’ Renewed for Season 3 at Showtime

Desus & Mero will continue to bring the laughs at Showtime: The late-night talk show has been renewed for Season 3, to air in 2021.

The second season is currently airing weekly on Sunday and Thursday nights at 11/10c from the hosts’ homes.

“All of us at Showtime are so proud to have Desus & Mero as our signature late-night series,” Showtime entertainment president Gary Levine said in a statement. “They are our very own ‘Bronx Bombers’ who knock it out of the park every episode, with their singular blend of hilarity, authenticity and relevancy.”

* The podcast Happy Face — about Dr. Oz contributor Melissa Moore, whose father was a notorious serial killer — is being developed into a series at CBS All Access, our sister site reports. Jennifer Cacicio (Your Honor) will pen the adaptation, with Robert and Michelle King (The Good Fight) serving as executive producers.

* Undercover Boss‘ first two Season 10 episodes (airing Friday, Oct. 2 at 9/8c on CBS) will feature Ray Blanchette, TGI Fridays CEO, and Colie Edison, the chief customer officer of bowling alley conglomerate Bowlero Corp and CEO of the Professional Bowlers Association.

* Netflix’s quarantine-produced anthology series Social Distance, from EP Jenji Kohan, will premiere Thursday, Oct. 15.

* Netflix has unveiled a full trailer for Darren Star’s new comedy Emily in Paris, debuting Friday, Oct. 2:

* Netflix has released a trailer for the stand-up comedy special Michelle Buteau: Welcome To Buteaupia, dropping Tuesday, Sept. 29:

