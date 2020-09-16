Demon’s Souls new gameplay trailer showcases how beautiful the remake will be

During PlayStation’s ‘Showcase event’ the company revealed a new Demon’s Souls trailer with gameplay.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGUtTPRuGak
The gameplay trailer showcased how different this remake looks compared to the original title.
FromSoftware’s first Demon’s Souls marked the start of the ‘Soulsborne’ genre that features vicious combat, repeatedly dying and gruelling boss battles. Demon’s Souls originally launched February 5th, 2009 only on PlayStation 3, but this time the new reimagining of the series is a timed exclusive coming to the PS5.
In small print at the end of the trailer, it says “not available on other consoles for a limited time. Also available on PC.”
The trailer didn’t specify exactly when the game will launch, but The Game Awards creator Geoff Keighley confirmed that Demon’s Souls is a launch title in a tweet.