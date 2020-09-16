Demi Lovato Is “in Love” With Max Ehrich Despite Friend’s Hesitations

While the singer believes the pictures were doctored, an insider says the 28-year-old was “really upset” when they surfaced on social media. “She is head over heels for Max and doesn’t want to be heartbroken,” the insider says. “She truly cares about Max and wants to think his intentions are genuine.”

In addition, the source suggests that those in Demi’s inner circle are starting to question if Max is the right person for her. The insider reveals, “People close to Demi have expressed that they are worried and are hesitant about Max.”

Nonetheless, the source describes Demi as being “truly in love” with the former soap star.

It’s been a whirlwind few months for the stars, who recently bought a home in Studio City, Calif. following their July engagement. The “Stone Cold” singer dropped $7 million on a luxury farmhouse with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

There’s no word yet on if wedding planning is underway, but seeing as they’re only six months into their relationship they have all the time in the world.