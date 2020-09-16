Deepika Padukone Talks About What Style and Fashion Mean to Her



Deepika Padukone is an actress who has had a career graph that only went upward. She started off in showbiz as a model and slowly she went on to become the reigning Queen of Bollywood. Though the journey had its fair share of ups and downs, she sailed through them all with utmost ease. Deepika is not just adored for her acting skills, but her fashion sense is also something her fans are in awe of. We came across an old interview of Deepika Padukone, given to a fashion magazine about her personal style and more.

Talking about the same, she said, “I think style is personal and fashion is what is dictated to you. I think it is always important for your clothes to be an extension of your personality. You need to feel complete, I think you have to feel like you are wearing the clothes and the clothes aren’t wearing you. Whether I am on the red carpet or sitting at home, I just have to be comfortable in what I wear. Also, my favourite garment is a saree, if I had a choice between a gown and a saree, I’d pick a saree.” Diva Dee surely has her priorities set when it comes to her personal style.