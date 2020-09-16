Cowboys expect to have 20K fans for home opener

The math is simple here. The venue holds 80,000. This means 20,000 fans will be in attendance when the Cowboys host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2.

It’s not necessarily that big of a surprise. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones noted that he expected some fans to be able to attend games in Dallas this season.

There’s no set policy around the league as it relates to fan attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rather, it’s all up to local governments and teams.

Some franchises have already announced that they will not host fans throughout the entire 2020 NFL season. Other teams are playing it be ear.

As for the Dallas region in Texas, there’s been nearly 79,500 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the United States. However, the past 24 hours have seen just 211 new cases as of Wednesday afternoon.

From a league-wide perspective, the NFL reported zero new COVID-19 cases among the thousands of tests conducted this past Saturday ahead of Week 1.

That’s tremendous news given the questions surrounding the league attempting to play the 2020 season outside of a bubble-like atmosphere.

It will be interesting to see how the environment looks in Dallas once the Cowboys’ Week 2 game kicks off on Sunday.