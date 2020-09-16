Coronavirus: Western Australia international flights cap debate

The political stoush over bringing home Australians stranded by the coronavirus pandemic is hurting citizens overseas.

Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan said he had not been informed about any plan to bring more people into Perth.

The Morrison government wants WA to lift its intake capacity by 500.

There are pleas for the Western Australian government to raise their cap to help more Aussies come home. ()

The posturing is of no comfort to Perth mum Amber Ellis, who is currently stuck in Auckland until November at the earliest.

Her baby was born prematurely during the pandemic and her husband was made redundant.

“We have no income here and (are) without any family support,” she told .

“My mum hasn’t met our beautiful daughter yet … just absolutely heartbroken.”

Mr McGowan said the cap could be increased if the federal government made immigration and defence facilities available for quarantine purposes.

Premier Mark McGowan said he had not been informed of a federal plan to raise arrivals. ()

But Christmas Island currently houses more than 100 unlawful non-citizens, including sex offenders and violent criminals.

The ageing Irwin Barracks has mostly shared bathroom facilities and has been deemed inappropriate for quarantining people.

Naval vessel HMAS Stirling plays a major role in the country’s defence readiness as part of Fleet Base West.

“I just want to be home,” Ms Ellis said.