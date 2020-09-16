College basketball’s 2020-21 season is officially happening, even if the details are murky

There never has been much doubt a 2020-21 Division I college basketball season would occur in some form, with an NCAA Tournament and a majority of programs finding a way to participate.

The NCAA’s announcement Wednesday of a Nov. 25 start date for men’s and women’s basketball — with guidelines and requirements for staging a season — made that official.

The NCAA was not in position, however, to offer a substantial degree of clarity regarding many of the variables.

Will there be bubbles? Will there be non-conference games and early season tournaments? What impact will the loss of non-conference revenue have on programs in less wealthy conferences? What will the NCAA Tournament look like? Will it expand or contract? Will any conferences choose not to participate, or to construct their own window of competition?

It’s not clear.

This is the best day for college hoops, though, since the major conference tournaments tumbled March 12 and Mark Emmert announced the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Tournament.

“The new season start date near the Thanksgiving holiday provides the optimal opportunity to successfully launch the basketball season,” senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said in the NCAA’s release. “It is a grand compromise of sorts and a unified approach that focuses on the health and safety of student-athletes competing towards the 2021 Division I basketball championships.”

MORE: Behind Big Ten’s football plan

College basketball’s last good-news day before this occurred was Aug. 2, when Sporting News Player of the Year Luka Garza of Iowa led a relative deluge of early draft entrants away from the brink of turning professional and instead back into the NCAA game. Since then, it mostly had been discouraging.

The decisions a week later by the Big Ten and Pac-12 not to compete in fall sports were daunting for college hoops. It raised the possibility neither would participate in winter sports, either.

The Big Ten had announced it was back in the fall football business by the time word leaked Wednesday the NCAA had settled on its various college hoops concepts — the start date, the opening of practice (Oct. 14), the maximum number of games (27), the minimum (13), the recommendation for non-conference competition (four games) and the elimination of scrimmages and exhibitions. That cleared some of the hurdles for what may be college basketball’s most powerful conference to be involved through the winter.

The Big Ten still has much work to do to get its football players onto the field, so there figures still to be some work to do to establish its men’s basketball plan.

ESPN reportedly has been working on using some variation of the bubble it helped to create in Orlando to stage the various multi-team tournaments it owns, not simply the AdvoCare Classic that traditionally has been contested at the HP Fieldhouse. There has been discussion of moving the Maui Invitational to Indianapolis or Charlotte and the Battle 4 Atlantis to South Dakota.

Some conferences, though, still might wish to constrict themselves to conference-only competition. We will be hearing from them individually over the coming weeks on their various plans. We will hear from the NCAA on what March will be like. There is much to be decided.

There will be hooping, though. That we know.