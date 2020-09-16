Chrissy Teigen Is A Fan Of Justine And Caleb On Love Island

Justine and Caleb = Chrissy and John.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s marriage has captured the hearts of many fans for quite some time now.
Earlier this week, the couple celebrated their seventh anniversary — which included a surprise gift of a gigantic pizza from Kelly Clarkson.
So, on last night’s episode of Love Island USA, I was pretty thrilled when Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were mentioned on the show for their wholesome relationship.
And who mentioned them, you ask? None other than Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew — one of the dating show’s most popular and beloved pairs at the moment.
Similar to Chrissy and John, Justine and Caleb — also known by their ship name Jaleb — have become a fan favorite. Currently, people are loving Jaleb’s refreshing and unproblematic energy on the show, as well as their goofiness, lack of drama, and natural chemistry.
During last night’s episode, Justine and Caleb had a cute moment chatting about which celebrity couples they’d compare their relationship to — and that’s where Chrissy and John came up.
Caleb compared their easygoing relationship to “Chrissy and that John Legend love,” and Justine was in full agreement.
The words “power couple” were also thrown in, which definitely describes Chrissy and John (and Jaleb) pretty well.
And to make the moment even ~better~, Chrissy Teigen expressed excitement on Twitter over the fact that Justine and Caleb mentioned them. In her tweet, Chrissy wrote: “Omgahhhhh one of my 2 favorite couples on the show like me ahhhhh!”
Love Island then replied, swooning over Chrissy’s tweet, with the caption “Us rn.” What a wholesome virtual moment.
Not only is Chrissy a fan of the show, but she’s a fan of Justine and Caleb (like the rest of the world). Jaleb loves Chrissy, Chrissy loves Jaleb. It’s a circle of love.
Here’s to hoping Justine and Caleb have ~that Chrissy and John love~ until the end!!!
