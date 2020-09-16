‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Sued by Twin Brothers Over Alleged Sexual Exploitation

Instagram

The star of Netflix’s cheerleader docuseries has been slapped with a lawsuit for allegedly sexually exploiting twin brothers when they were just 13 years old.

“Cheer” star Jerry Harris is facing more legal drama – he’s being sued over sexual exploitation claims.

It was reported on Monday (14Sep20) that the 21-year-old cheerleader, who shot to fame thanks to his involvement in the Netflix docuseries, was under investigation amid reports he “solicited sexually explicit photos and sex from a minor.”

And following Harris’ representative “categorically disputing” the allegations, it emerged on Tuesday that Harris is now being sued by twin brothers, who claimed they were sexually exploited by him when they were just 13 years old.

In court documents, the siblings alleged they befriended Harris during a cheer competition in 2018, and were “star struck” by him. In addition to text messages, they are said to have met up with Harris in “secluded locations at various competitions.”

After their mother found out about the meetings, and the sexually explicit messages Harris allegedly sent her sons, she reported him to cheerleading organisation Varsity, who, in turn, reported him to the police.

Harris worked for Varsity at a cheer camp last year (19).