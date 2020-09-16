Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett Share Entertainer of the Year

Instagram

In a historic moment of the Academy of Country Music Awards, the ‘Cry Pretty’ songstress and the ‘Beer Can’t Fix’ crooner are tied for the coveted trophy, while Luke Combs and Maren Morris are among big winners.

The full winners of the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards have been announced. The show was held on Wednesday, September 16 after being postponed from its original air date of April 5 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Broadcast live from three iconic Nashville locations Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe, the show saw a historic moment as Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett were tied for the top prize. Both artists shared Entertainer of the Year kudo that night.

“2020, right?” the “Drinking Alone” singer said upon accepting the award, while elbow-bumping host Keith Urban. The “American Idol” alum had previously won Entertainer of the Year at the ACM Awards twice before, in 2008 and 2010. As for Rhett, it’s his first win in the category at the ACM Awards, but he grabbed another prize at the latest ceremony, Video of the Year for his “Remember You Young” clip.

Underwood was also nominated for Female Artist of the Year at this year’s ceremony, but lost it to Maren Morris. The “My Church” singer nabbed another award, Music Event of the Year, for her collaboration with Miranda Lambert, “Fooled Around and Fell in Love”, which also features Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King.

Also shining bright that night was Luke Combs, who bagged two trophies, Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for “What You See Is What You Get”. Old Dominion was another artist who scored a double win as Group of the Year and for Song of the Year for their highest charting single to date, “One Man Band”.

Dan + Shay was named Duo of the Year, while Blake Shelton won Single of the Year with “God’s Country”. Other winners at the ceremony were Tenille Townes as New Female Artist of the Year, Riley Green as New Male Artist of the Year, and Hillary Lindsey as Songwriter of the Year.

The 55th ACM Awards also saw the return of Taylor Swift, who performed “Betty” from her newest album “Folklore” album, marking her first performance on a country music show in seven years. Underwood, Lambert, Morris, Urban, Combs, Luke Bryan and Kelsea Ballerini were also among performers that night.

2020 ACM Awards Winners