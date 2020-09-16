Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett Make History at the 2020 ACM Awards

Carrie’s history-making moment wasn’t her only highlight of the night. She stole the show multiple times, first by kicking off the ceremony with a performance of “Before He Cheats” at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn.

For her appearance, the 37-year-old star brought the glitz and glam with a gold lamé dress and matching heels.

Later in the evening, the Cry Pretty singer brought the girl power.

Celebrating the 95th anniversary of the Grand Ole Opry, Carrie performed a medley of female anthems by legendary Opry members Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Barbara Mandrell, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.

“Patsy and Loretta, Martina and Barbara, Reba and Dolly,” she began, “These strong voices mean so much to me and to all the other female artists who stand on their shoulders.”

“They are some of my heroes, and I am so honored to stand alongside them as a fellow member of the Grand Ole Opry,” she continued. “It’s my pleasure to pay tribute to these legendary ladies as we celebrate the Opry’s 95th anniversary.”

Carrie graced the stage in a head-turning red gown, which featured lace embroidery and a jewel-adorned floral pattern.

She performed to Patsy’s “Crazy,” Loretta’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” Barbara’s “I Was Country When Country Wasn’t Cool,” Dolly’s “Why’d You Come in Here,” Reba’s “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia” and Martina’s “A Broken Wing.”