Cardi B Will Now Amend Divorce Filing To Request Joint Custody

Cardi B will reportedly amend her divorce filing to include joint custody of Kulture — the daughter she shares with Migos’ rapper Offset.

Sources tell TMZ that Cardi did not know the lawyer was positioning her case this way and that she wants Offset to have joint custody of Kulture and is determined to have an amicable, co-parenting situation.

Cardi will be reaching out to her lawyer to let him know about the amendments needed to be made.

The pair have been married for three years and almost split twice due to Offset’s cheating. Last year, the rapper worked hard (and publicly) to win her back after he was caught trying to arrange a threesome behind her back.

After being separated for some time, Cardi took Offset back — but it seems he did not keep his promise to remain faithful — and Offset will not be enjoying any more of cardi’s WAP.