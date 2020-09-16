Home Entertainment Cardi B Will Now Amend Divorce Filing To Request Joint Custody

Cardi B Will Now Amend Divorce Filing To Request Joint Custody

By
Bradley Lamb
Cardi B will reportedly amend her divorce filing to include joint custody of Kulture — the daughter she shares with Migos’ rapper Offset.

Sources tell TMZ that Cardi did not know the lawyer was positioning her case this way and that she wants Offset to have joint custody of Kulture and is determined to have an amicable, co-parenting situation.

Cardi will be reaching out to her lawyer to let him know about the amendments needed to be made.

