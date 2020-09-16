Cardi B to Amend Highly Contentious Divorce Papers for Amicable Split

WENN/FayesVision

Words are the terms of their divorce, including her request for primary physical custody of her 2-year-old daughter Kulture with Offset, are not the ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker’s wishes.

–

Cardi B wants an amicable divorce from Offset. Shocking everyone with news that she filed for divorce from her rapper husband, the Bronx femcee reportedly had no idea that her lawyer would made the documents sound highly contentious.

As reported before, in the legal documents filed in Fulton County, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 15, the 27-year-old is asking for legal custody and primary physical custody of her 2-year-old daughter Kulture with Offset. Her divorce petition also says she wants child support.

But that’s apparently not Cardi’s own wishes. Sources connected to the “I Like It” raptress tell TMZ that the mother of one now wants to amend the documents to keep things friendly with her estranged husband and reflect her true wishes.

Sources say the mother of one actually wants a joint custody of Kulture with Offset and while they have no prenuptial agreement, Cardi reportedly will not seek spousal support from the Migos star as opposed to earlier report that said she wants Offset to be ordered to pay her legal expenses.

In the paperwork, Cardi mentioned that she and Offset recently separated and “there are no prospects for a reconciliation.” Offset has not responded to the divorce petition.

Cardi didn’t detail what caused her to separate from her husband, but a source tells PEOPLE that the “WAP” spitter has had enough of Offset’s infidelity. While she had forgiven him for his past affair, she reportedly made the decision to call it quits after he’s recently caught cheating again.

“Offset has pretty much cheated the entire time [they’ve been together], but Cardi looked the other way because of the baby,” the source says, adding, “She also didn’t want to be embarrassed. But she’s had enough.”

Cardi and Offset quietly tied the knot in September 2017, but it was only exposed in June 2018. He was reported to have cheated on her in 2018, when she was pregnant with their daughter. She, however, decided to stay with him. In December of the same year, she announced on Instagram that she and Offset had broken up, but they later reunited.