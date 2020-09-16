Caitlyn Jenner Praises Kardashian Daughters and Kris Jenner After Joe Rogan’s ‘Crazy B***es’ Diss

WENN/Avalon/Adriana M. Barraza

In the comedian’s 2016 Netflix special ‘Triggered’, Joe said that the Olympic gold medalist transitioned to a woman because she lived with the Kardashians and Kris for too long.

–

Caitlyn Jenner has always got the Kardashian clan’s back. The 70-year-old reportedly took to her Instagram account to defend her Kardashian stepdaughters and ex-wife Kris Jenner after she caught wind of a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, in which Joe Rogan discussed his shade towards the family back in 2016.

In the comedian’s Netflix special “Triggered“, Joe said that Caitlyn transitioned to a woman because she lived with the Kardashians and Kris Jenner for too long. “Maybe if you live with crazy b****es long enough, they f***ing turn you into one,” Joe said at the time.



In response to the shade, Caitlyn defended Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris in a now deleted Instagram post. She also said that Joe’s comments only damaged the trans community.

In the aforementioned podcast episode, Joe and Green Beret Tim Kennedy talked about the former “Fear Factor” host’s old bit about Cait. “When I wanted to make a joke about Caitlyn Jenner, what I talked about was – the first thing I talked about was how living with all women – I have three daughters and my wife, and the way I described was it’s like if my manhood was a mountain of marbles, every day they take two. Like, you have so many marbles. God,” he said. “It’s every day, they snatch a marble, snatch a marble.”

He went on saying, “And my whole bit was getting to, I was – I wanted to get to people are saying, ‘[She] was born a woman. [she] has always been a woman.’ I was like, ‘Maybe. Or maybe if you live with crazy b***es long enough, they f***ing turn you into one. Maybe you go crazy. Maybe that too.’ Especially those ones. So I had to figure out a way to do, and so I came up with this thing where they’re demons and they whisper in [her] ear in the middle of night and they talk [her] into being a woman.”

“But it took forever to find a way, but it worked. It worked and people didn’t even get mad at me for it. I just had to figure out a way to do it,” Joe continued to explain. He denied “dehumanizing trans people,” adding, “It’s just like saying, ‘Are we sure? Are we sure?’ We lost a f**king Olympic gold medalist, goddamn it. We lost one of our greatest athletes ever. You look in the record book, what does it say now under [Caitlyn Jenner]? What does it say? Are you even allowed to say that anymore?”