Bucs place Chris Godwin in concussion protocol

Godwin hadn’t experienced symptoms on either Monday or Tuesday, but he could’ve suffered the concussion when he took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Saints safety D.J. Swearinger on Sunday.

If he misses any time, it’ll be a huge loss for the Buccaneers — more specifically for Tom Brady. The six-time Super Bowl champion targeted Godwin seven times, with the wide receiver reeling in six catches for 79 yards.

Three years after entering the NFL, Godwin is considered to be one of the league’s rising talents and has put himself in a good position to receive a hefty raise on his next deal. In 2019, he recorded 86 receptions for 1,333 yards and touchdowns in 14 games. A hamstring injury sidelined him for the final two games of the season and the Pro bowl.

If he’s unavailable for Week 2 against the Panthers, Brady will have to rely on Mike Evans, Rob Gronkowski and possibly Justin Watson or Scotty Miller.