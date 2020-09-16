BTS Performs ‘Dynamite’ as 5 Acts Are Sent to Finals

NBC

“America’s Got Talent” returned on Wednesday, September 16 to reveal the results of the previous episode. In the new episode, host Terry Crews announced which five of eleven acts who performed in the Tuesday episode who would advance to the finals.

Kicking off the night, Terry announced the ones that placed in 4th, 5th and 6th after the voting session ended. The three acts who were up for the Dunkin Save were Kenadi Dodds, BAD Salsa and Max Major. One of them would be sent to the finals before judges, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara, picked one of the other two.

Singers Celina and Cristina Rae were later called for them to hear their results. Only one of them moved to the finals and it was Cristina! Before Terry revealed more results, viewers were treated to a performance by mentalist Colin Cloud, who had the three judges secretly write a word on their board. Colin guessed the words correctly and further made it more jaw-dropping as he enlisted fellow “AGT” alums, including Shin Lim, Darci Lynne Farmer and Kodi Lee, in his tricks.





It was time for Voices of Our City Choir, Daneliya Tuleshova and W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew to find out their fate. The one who joined Cristina in the finals was Daneliya. Voices of Our City and W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew, who both earned Golden Buzzer previously, were eliminated.

That left Jonathan Goodwin, Bello Sisters and Brett Loudermilk, and Terry named Bello Sisters as the one advanced to the finals. Prior to more announcement, K-Pop supergroup BTS (Bangtan Boys) amazed everyone with a performance of their song latest song “Dynamite” from the studio lot.





Kenadi Dodds, BAD Salsa and Max Major were then ready to hear the results of the Dunkin’ Save. Kenadi was unsurprisingly named as the fourth act to go to the finals. Judges later picked one between BAD Salsa and Max Major to be sent to the finals along with others. Sofia and Heidi chose BAD Salsa.

With that, Roberta Battaglia, Archie Williams, singing duo Broken Roots, spoken word artist Brandon Leake, aerialist Alan Silva, singer Cristina Rae, singer Daneliya Tuleshova, Italian-German acrobatic trio Bello Sisters, singer Kenadi Dodds and Indian salsa dancing duo BAD Salsa are set to perform in the season 15 finals of “America’s Got Talent” which will air on Tuesday, September 22 on NBC.