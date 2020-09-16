BTC, ETH, XRP, DOT, BCH, BNB, LINK, CRO, LTC, BSV By Cointelegraph

Price analysis 9/16: BTC, ETH, XRP, DOT, BCH, BNB, LINK, CRO, LTC, BSV
This week MicroStrategy, a Nasdaq-listed company, announced that it had added 16,796 (BTC) to its existing holding of 21,454 Bitcoin. This means in less than a year the firm has amassed 38,250 Bitcoin. This is a defining moment as MicroStrategy becomes the first public company to adopt a Bitcoin standard.
Other large companies may follow in MicroStrategy’s footsteps but they are likely to purchase at much higher levels according to Datavetaren, a pseudonymous software engineer.
