Brielle Biermann Defends Sitting on Stepdad Kroy’s Lap: It Was Comedy

The daughter of Kim Zolciak-Biermann is heavily criticized after posting photos of her sitting on the former NFL star’s lap on Instagram to mark his 35th birthday.

Brielle Biermann‘s birthday shoutout to her stepdad Kroy Biermann has unexpectedly irked some Twitter users. The 23-year-old reality TV star was heavily criticized after sharing pictures of her sitting on the former NFL star’s lap to mark his 35th birthday.

In one of the snaps, Brielle posed with Kroy at the Bones Steak House. In the second image, the two were joined by her mother Kim Zolciak-Biermann. The brunette beauty wrote in the caption of the post, which was shared one day after his actual birthday on September 12, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the most amazing father & man I’ll ever know. ”

She went on gushing about her stepdad, “I couldn’t imagine a life without your hardworking, selfless, loving, caring self! I’m so proud of you and all you’ve accomplished … we had too much fun last night i forgot to post yesterday … love love you dad!”

While the post seemed to be innocent, some people took issue with the fact that Brielle was sitting on her stepdad’s lap. But having been used to criticism, the “Don’t Be Tardy…” star had a perfect response to the haters.

When one of them asked, “Why you sitting on your momma husband lap?”, another user reminded that “[it’s] her dad.” Brielle then jumped in the comment section to defend the pose, writing, “Honestly bc i had no where [sic] else to sit we were making jokes the whole time about him being Santa it was comedy.”

Another critic commented, “Honey No sitting in stepdaddys lap, Don’t you know better?” Some of Brielle’s fans and followers later came to her defense, with one remarking, “that’s her Dad he adopted her.” Another responded to the critic, “it says more about you than it does her… why would your mind even go there?” while someone else fired back, “if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all! Don’t YOU know better?”