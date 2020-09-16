Brie Bella & Daniel Bryan Detail Buddy Danielson’s First Weeks at Home

Looking to the future, the couple noted that they’re dreading the moment Bryan has to go back to work.

Brie also isn’t looking forward to losing the baby weight—something Bryan told her she shouldn’t worry about.

“I wish our society was less focused on weight and more focused on health,” he said.

Thankfully, Brie responded, “This time around, I’m not putting pressure on myself.”

“But you know, I look in the mirror and I’m like alright, I got a ways to go. But it’s been too damn hot for me to do anything,” she explained. “And I know I can’t because of my c-section. But I’m lucky I like Boho clothes and I can cover up!”