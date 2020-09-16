Brandi Glanville Says Denise Richards Hookup Started With Denise’s Obsession With Her Boobs

Instagram

Detailing their alleged affair, the former ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ star claims her former ‘RHOBH’ co-star threw her against bathroom wall to make out after asking to see breasts.

Brandi Glanville refuses to be silenced amid her ongoing feud with Denise Richards, which ensued as the former revealed they had a sexual relationship. Now, the 47-year-old reality TV star has spilled all the intimate details of their alleged affair.

In an interview with DailyMailTV, Brandi revealed she first became intimate with her then-“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star ten days after she married her husband Aaron Phypers. She said it started as Denise demanded to see Brandi’s breasts.

“We went to dinner and Denise is sitting across from me and the whole time she is looking at my boobs,” Brandi recalled. After their agent left, the former wife of Eddie Cibrian alleged, “And then Denise said to me, ‘Oh my God, does it seem like I’ve been looking at your boobs all night?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, pretty much.’ ”

Denise allegedly told Brandi she was considering having a breast surgery herself and asked to see how Brandi’s boobs were after she had a procedure done on her. “We went into the bathroom and I showed her my boobs and right when I took my shirt down,” Brandi claimed. “She just kind of threw me against the wall and started making out with me.”

Saying that she was “down for it,” she went on noting, “We were drunk and it’s not the first time I’ve made out with a friend or a girl.” She added, “I was flattered, it was a compliment. She’s a beautiful girl. She’s Denise Richards.”

The duo then allegedly went back to the table to have more drinks before they returned to the bathroom for another passionate make-out session. “We were just making out, I had jeans on. There was nothing other than like a little bit of ti**y sucking, but it was sexy,” Brandi went on sharing.

From there, Denise allegedly continued to want to see Brandi. “It was nonstop from her after the first night we met,” she alleged. “She wanted to finish what she started, that’s how I felt.” Brandi said Denise “was literally texting [her] every single day” to ask Brandi to meet her, but she was reluctant. “I just didn’t want to be alone with her, because I felt that she had a lot of dude energy, like she really wanted me,” she explained.

It wasn’t until the two went on a trip together to Mendocino, California that they had a sexual encounter. “I felt she wanted to hit it and quit it,” Brandi said of Denise. “She was very sexually aggressive and once she got what she wanted, she didn’t want to know.”

Denise has repeatedly denied Brandi’s claims and the “Drinking and Dating” author said the 49-year-old actress has even threatened her with legal action, issuing a cease and desist letter in a bid to keep her silent. “I really didn’t think it was going to be as huge as it is. It’s literally everywhere,” Brandi said of the aftermath of their sexy tryst. She added though, “All I’m interested in is getting the truth out there.”