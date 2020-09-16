Brad Pitt’s Rumored Girlfriend Sends Cryptic Message to Her Haters

Poturalski may have even hinted at their connection earlier this year. Back in February, she shared a since-deleted picture of herself walking the streets of Los Angeles. “Missing my strolls with my Love,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. Then, in March, she shared another post that read, “Saturdays these days for me is self-reflection, reading books spending time with my better half.”

Even in her most recent post, Poturalski shared she got her featured sunglasses from a place in California. “They are from Melrose Market in LA,” she wrote in response to an inquiring fan. “The Sunday flea market.”

Neither Pitt nor Poturalski have publicly commented on the romance rumors. However, the actor is used to seeing his name in relationship reports.

“People always say they don’t read about themselves. I never believe it,” the Oscar winner told The New York Times in 2019. “I don’t go out of my way to avoid it; I just don’t seek it out. I don’t know how many women they’ve said I’ve been dating the last two or three years, and none of it’s true.”