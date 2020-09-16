Bow Wow Raps About Possible Son

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Bow Wow may have a son, and he took to social media to drop a freestyle about potentially father the beautiful baby boy.

“Shai asking me about a brother I don’t know what to say. That’s gon’ be one of them talks that we have face to face.

 

“I’m looking in his eyes, I’m tryna see me in them, I’m peeping out his swag and I see the resemblance. Seen the boy 3 times, sh*t why would I lie. Baby moms’ll bring him through just so we spend some time. If he mine, sh*t you know I’m steppin’ up. Kobe set that example, you know I send my blessings up. I told you dealing with me, gone be hard to do, we both caught in this storm, but we gone make it through.”

