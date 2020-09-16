Bow Wow Appears to Confirms He Has a Son With Olivia Sky on New Song Snippet

Instagram

Titled ‘D.W.M.O.D.’, the rapper and reality TV star can be heard rapping, ‘I’m lookin’ in his eyes, I’m trying to see me in him, I’m peepin’ out his swag, and I see the resemblance.’

Rather than breaking his silence normally, Bow Wow apparently chooses to address rumors of him having a baby with model Olivia Sky through his music. He seemingly confirmed the existence of the little bundle of joy when he shared on Tuesday, September 15 a snippet for his new song “D.W.M.O.D.”

In an audio clip shared on his Instagram account, Bow Wow could be heard rapping, “Shai askin’ about a brother, I don’t know what to say/ That’s gon’ be one of them talks we have face-to-face/ I’m lookin’ in his eyes, I’m trying to see me in him/ I’m peepin’ out his swag, and I see the resemblance.”

He continued spitting over the soul production, “Seen the boy three times, why would I lie?/ Baby moms gon’ bring him through just so we spend some time/ And if he’s mine, I’m stepping up/ Kobe set that example, you know I send my blessings up.”

Underneath the audio clip, Bow Wow added fuel to the rumors by saying, “I’m finally letting you guys in. dont do interviews really but i put my life in my music the answers are there if you LISTEN carefully.”

His bars coincided with Olivia’s claims back when she first revealed that she and the “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” star have a baby together. At the time, the Instagram model said that Bow Wow had already seen their baby and noted that she chose not to make things public because it “saves a lot of headache.”

Earlier this month, Olivia shared the first photo of their baby. In the snap posted on Instagram Stories, the little boy could be seen staring into the distance as he covered himself in a fur blanket and had a dog bone plushie near him. “My dawg for life,” so she said, adding several emoticons that included a red heart and a dog.