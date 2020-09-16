Blockchain gaming takes a colossal step forward as media giant announces new offering By Cointelegraph

Blockchain gaming takes a colossal step forward as media giant announces new offering
Multinational media and entertainment conglomerate, WarnerMedia, is joining the blockchain gaming ecosystem via its subsidiary, Turner Sports.
The company, which is responsible for sports broadcasts on channels such as TBS, TNT, and TruTV among others, recently announced “Blocklete Games”; a platform which will allow players to collect, train, trade, and compete with digital athletes while earning cash prizes.
