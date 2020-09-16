Black Chyna Says Her Biggest Flex Is Providing For Her Kids Without Child Support From Rob Kardashian & Tyga

Blac Chyna is known for her big personality and flashy demeanor on the Internet, and she’s also been known to have issues with the fathers of her children. But, one thing she has never been about is that child support life, Roomies!

Chyna sat down with Swaggy Sie to talk about what she’s been up to during quarantine, and when Sie asked about her biggest flex, Chyna says she does this parenting thing on her own!

“My biggest flex, just honestly, taking care of my kids by myself as a single parent, with no child support. So that’s my biggest flex,” she says. “That’s the biggest flex, when I be like ‘yeah I don’t get no child support, wassup?’”

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: #BlacChyna has had her fair share of drama with the fathers of her children, but one thing she is not about is that child support life! While speaking with #SwaggySie, Chyna says that her biggest flex is providing for her children without monetary support from #RobKardashian and #Tyga. ( : @swaggysie, @siriusxm) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 16, 2020 at 8:02am PDT

We know y’all haven’t forgotten all of Blac Chyna’s drama with her baby daddy Rob Kardashian! We’ve reported many times about their battles in regard to their daughter, Dream, as well as Rob’s allegations that Chyna had been physically abusive to him.

We aren’t too sure what sort of terms Chyna and Rob are on now, but it’s clear she isn’t looking for money from either of her baby daddies.

What are your thoughts, Roomies? Let us know in the comments!

