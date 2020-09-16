Blac Chyna on Not Receiving Child Support From Rob Kardashian and Tyga: My Biggest Flex

WENN/Judy Eddy/FayesVision

When asked about her ‘biggest flex’ during a recent interview, the former stripper said, ‘just honestly taking care of my kids by myself as a single parent, but no child support.’

Blac Chyna is a proud single parent. The former stripper recently stopped by SiriusXM’s Hip Hop Nation for a wide-ranging interview, during which she opened up about raising her two children King Cairo and Dream Kardashian without receiving child support from her baby daddies.

When asked about her “biggest flex” on the radio show, Chyna said, “I mean, just honestly taking care of my kids by myself as a single parent, but no child support. So that’s my biggest flex. I don’t get no child support. That’s my biggest flex.”





Prior to raising her kids without any child support, Chyna received $20,000 from Rob Kardashian monthly. But in November 2018, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” alum filed papers explaining that he could not afford the hefty payment. Later in March in the following year, the couple agreed to share custody of their daughter and each would pay for her needs when she was with them.

In their agreement, it was stated that “no child support shall be payable by either party to the other.” It was also revealed that the exes “equally share the costs of [Dream’s] medical insurance premiums, any uninsured emergency or routine medical care, and any mutually agreed upon pre-school or private school.”

As for Tyga, reports alleged that the rapper and the makeup mogul never had a child support agreement from the start. “Tyga doesn’t pay child support because Blac never asked him to and never took him to court over it,” a source said back in 2017. “From day one Tyga has never had to pay Chyna. They had an agreement, each of them would share custody and pay for their own stuff, their own childcare, nannies, food, and expenses for King.”