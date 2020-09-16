Bill Belichick’s mother, Jeannette, dies at 98

Bill Belichick’s mother, Jeannette, died from natural causes late Monday night in Annapolis, Md., a source confirmed Tuesday evening. She was 98.

She met Steve Belichick at Hiram College in Ohio the 1940s when she worked as a foreign language professor and he was the school’s athletic director.

They married in 1950 and had Bill, their only child, in 1952. Steve Belichick died in 2005 at 85.