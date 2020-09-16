Bill Armstrong to become Coyotes GM

Armstrong has been with the St. Louis Blues organization since 2004, earning the role of assistant general manager in 2018. The 50-year-old previously spent seasons playing in the AHL and IHL and has four years of coaching experience in the AHL and ECHL.

Arizona reportedly interviewed several candidates over the summer in addition to Armstrong, including Pierre McGuire, Sean Burke and Jason Karmanos.

John Chayka, the team’s formal general manager, terminated his contract with the club in July just before the Coyotes entered the NHL’s Edmonton bubble for the Stanley Cup playoffs. He cited ownership as part of the reason why he left but didn’t state any further what his specific issue was.

It was later revealed that Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo denied Chayka’s release request so he could work with the New Jersey Devils, which led to anger and frustration, causing the former GM to terminate his contract.