Big Ten football schedule 2020: What to know about season start date & more for conference’s return

Big Ten football teams and fans no longer have to worry about the possibility of a spring season. The conference on Wednesday preserved a fall football schedule when it announced its reversal after previously determining such a season was too dangerous amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new football schedule for the Big Ten in 2020 is a better-late-than-never slate that will keep the conference in play for this season’s College Football Playoff. Now the Pac-12 is the only Power 5 conference that will not play football in the fall of 2020.

MORE: Everything to know about Big Ten’s reversal

The Big Ten football schedule in 2020 will be an abbreviated version of the schedule the conference released last month before it suspended the fall season. Though the conference will play fewer games than originally scheduled, the Big Ten championship game will still be played before the College Football Playoff pairings are announced.

Below is everything you need to know about the Big Ten football schedule in 2020 now that the conference is back in the college football fold.

Big Ten football schedule 2020

Start date : Oct. 23-24

: Oct. 23-24 Conference games per team: 8+1

This is a unique format, because all teams — not just those who play in the Big Ten championship game — will get to play an extra game on championship weekend.

Based on the divisional finish, each team will face its counterpart in the standings: No. 2 in East vs. No 2 in West, No. 3 in East vs. No. 3 in West, etc. The division winners obviously will play in the conference title game.

The eight-game regular season Big Ten football schedule in 2020 is a necessary reduction from the 10-game proposal the conference made in August before pulling the plug on the fall season. Because the plug was put back in so deep into October, the Big Ten needed to reduce that number.

With the Big Ten football schedule starting the weekend of Oct. 23-24 and spanning eight weeks, that sets the Big Ten championship game for Dec. 19, which is the day before the College Football Playoff teams will be decided.

When will the 2020 Big Ten football schedule be announced in full?

We’ll have clarity on the complete Big Ten football schedule for 2020 soon. Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez said an announcement on each team’s eight-game schedule is expected later this week.

Setting up eight-game schedules for all 14 teams in the conference is a challenge. While the previously announced 10-game schedules can be used as a blueprint for the new, eight-game schedules, much will need to change, especially now that bye weeks are out of the equation.

For reference, below are the team-by-team football schedules the Big Ten floated last month. It’s unclear how much change each team will see in its list of opponents, but we know the schedule will shrink by two games and include zero bye weeks.

Ohio State football schedule

New schedule, opponents:

Previous schedule, opponents:

Sept. 3: at Illinois

Sept. 12: vs. Rutgers

Sept. 19: at Purdue

Sept. 26: vs. Indiana

Oct. 3: Bye

Oct. 10: vs. Nebraska

Oct. 17: at Michigan State

Oct. 24: vs. Michigan

Oct. 31: at Maryland

Nov. 7: at Penn State

Nov. 14: Bye

Nov. 21: vs. Iowa

Michigan football schedule

New schedule, opponents:

Previous schedule, opponents:

Sept. 5: vs. Purdue

Sept. 12: at Minnesota

Sept. 19: vs. Penn State

Sept. 26: at Rutgers

Oct. 3: vs. Michigan State

Oct. 10: Bye

Oct. 17: at Indiana

Oct. 24: at Ohio State

Oct. 31: vs. Wisconsin

Nov. 7: vs. Maryland

Nov. 14: Bye

Nov. 21: at Northwestern

Michigan State football schedule

New schedule, opponents:

Previous schedule, opponents:

Sept. 5: vs. Minnesota

Sept. 12: at Maryland

Sept. 19: vs. Northwestern

Sept. 26: at Penn State

Oct. 3: at Michigan

Oct. 10: Bye

Oct. 17: vs. Ohio State

Oct. 24: vs. Rutgers

Oct. 31: at Iowa

Nov. 7: vs. Indiana

Nov. 14: Bye

Nov. 21: at Nebraska

Wisconsin football schedule

New schedule, opponents:

Previous schedule, opponents:

Sept. 4: vs. Indiana

Sept. 12: at Northwestern

Sept 19: at Nebraska

Sept. 26: vs. Minnesota

Oct. 3: at Maryland

Oct. 10: vs. Purdue

Oct. 17: Bye

Oct. 24: vs. Illinois

Oct. 31: at Michigan

Nov. 7: Bye

Nov. 14: at Iowa

Nov. 21: vs. Rutgers

Penn State football schedule

New schedule, opponents:

Previous schedule, opponents:

Sept. 5: vs. Northwestern

Sept. 12: at Indiana

Sept. 19: at Michigan

Sept. 26: vs. Michigan State

Oct. 3: at Rutgers

Oct. 10: Bye

Oct. 17: vs. Maryland

Oct. 24: Iowa

Oct. 31: at Nebraska

Nov. 7: vs. Ohio State

Nov. 14: Bye

Nov. 21: at Illinois

Iowa football schedule

New schedule, opponents:

Previous schedule, opponents:

Sept. 5: vs. Maryland

Sept. 12: at Purdue

Sept. 19: at Minnesota

Sept. 26: vs. Nebraska

Oct. 3: vs. Northwestern

Oct. 10: at Illinois

Oct. 17: Bye

Oct. 24: at Penn State

Oct. 31: vs. Michigan State

Nov. 7: Bye

Nov. 14: vs. Wisconsin

Nov. 21: at Ohio State

Nebraska football schedule

New schedule, opponents:

Previous schedule, opponents:

Sept. 5: at Rutgers

Sept. 12: vs. Illinois

Sept. 19: vs. Wisconsin

Sept. 26: at Iowa

Oct. 3: vs. Minnesota

Oct. 10: at Ohio State

Oct. 17: Bye

Oct. 24: at Northwestern

Oct. 31: vs. Penn State

Nov. 7: Bye

Nov. 14: at Purdue

Nov. 21: vs. Michigan State

Northwestern football schedule

New schedule, opponents:

Previous schedule, opponents:

Sept. 5: at Penn State

Sept. 12: vs. Wisconsin

Sept. 19: at Michigan State

Sept. 26: vs. Maryland

Oct. 3: at Iowa

Oct. 10: Bye

Oct. 17: vs. Illinois

Oct. 24: vs. Nebraska

Oct. 31: at Purdue

Nov. 7: Bye

Nov. 14: at Minnesota

Nov. 21: vs. Michigan

Minnesota football schedule

New schedule, opponents:

Previous schedule, opponents:

Sept. 5: at Michigan State

Sept. 12: vs. Michigan

Sept. 19: vs. Iowa

Sept. 26: at Wisconsin

Oct. 3: at Nebraska

Oct. 10: vs. Indiana

Oct. 17: Bye

Oct. 24: vs. Purdue

Oct. 31: at Illinois

Nov. 7: Bye

Nov. 14: vs. Northwestern

Nov. 21: at Maryland

Illinois football schedule

New schedule, opponents:

Previous schedule, opponents:

Sept. 3: vs. Ohio State

Sept. 12: at Nebraska

Sept. 19: at Indiana

Sept. 26: vs. Purdue

Oct. 3: Bye

Oct. 10: vs. Iowa

Oct. 17: at Northwestern

Oct. 24: at Wisconsin

Oct. 31: vs. Minnesota

Nov. 7: at Rutgers

Nov. 14: Bye

Nov. 21: vs. Penn State

Indiana football schedule

New schedule, opponents:

Previous schedule, opponents:

Sept. 4: at Wisconsin

Sept. 12: vs. Penn State

Sept. 19: vs. Illinois

Sept. 26: at Ohio State

Oct. 3: Bye

Oct. 10: at Minnesota

Oct. 17: vs. Michigan

Oct. 24: vs. Maryland

Oct. 31: at Rutgers

Nov. 7: at Michigan State

Nov. 14: Bye

Nov. 21: vs. Purdue

Maryland football schedule

New schedule, opponents:

Previous schedule, opponents:

Sept. 5: at Iowa

Sept. 12: vs. Michigan State

Sept. 19: vs. Rutgers

Sept. 26: at Northwestern

Oct. 3: vs. Wisconsin

Oct. 10: Bye

Oct. 17: at Penn State

Oct. 24: at Indiana

Oct. 31: vs. Ohio State

Nov. 7: at Michigan

Nov. 14: Bye

Nov. 21: vs. Minnesota

Purdue football schedule

New schedule, opponents:

Previous schedule, opponents:

Sept. 5: at Michigan

Sept. 12: vs. Iowa

Sept. 19: vs. Ohio State

Sept. 26: at Illinois

Oct. 3: Bye

Oct. 10: at Wisconsin

Oct. 17: vs. Rutgers

Oct. 24: at Minnesota

Oct. 31: vs. Northwestern

Nov. 7: Bye

Nov. 14: vs. Nebraska

Nov. 21: at Indiana

Rutgers football schedule

New schedule, opponents:

Previous schedule, opponents: