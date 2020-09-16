Australia vs England third ODI result

Australia has won the third ODI and the series against England, after emerging victorious from a thriller thanks to twin centuries and Mitchell Starc’s late heroics.

Glenn Maxwell (108, 90 balls) and Alex Carey (104, 114 balls) salvaged Australia’s innings with a 212-run partnership at Old Trafford as the Aussies chased down England’s 6-302; highlighted by 112 for opener Jonny Bairstow.

Starc, having taken 3-74 opening the bowling, smashed his first ball for six then hit a boundary for the win with three wickets and two balls remaining, having entered the fray for the final over against Adil Rashid.

Australia finished 7-305 and won the three-match series 2-1.

The tourists were 5-73 when Maxwell and Carey combined, with the wicketkeeper-batsman only dismissed on the final ball of the penultimate over; bringing Starc to the crease.

The big left-arm fast-bowler dispatched Rashid over the straight boundary with a huge strike, then sent a sweep shot to the rope for victory.

Glenn Maxwell celebrates his century against England in the third ODI. (AP)

Australian captain Aaron Finch lauded Maxwell, who was named man of the match after scoring his second ODI century from 113 matches and first since the 2015 World Cup. It was Maxwell’s highest ODI score and included seven sixes.

“Maxy is in the team to do a specific role and that’s to be able to take the game away from opposition but also be that guy to counter-attack and swing momentum in changing rooms,” Finch said.

“What makes him so damaging is he can play all around the ground. I don’t think there’s many bowlers in the world that can trouble him when he is having one of those days. The way he navigated that innings and took it deeper and deeper … he did that perfectly.”

It was the highest ODI chase at Manchester and marked an extraordinary turnaround. The Aussies lost their last ODI series in England 5-0 and this time have won while the old enemy are world champions.

It was England’s first loss in a bilateral ODI series at home since 2015. England won the preceding T20 series 2-1.

The hosts had a nightmare start thanks to Starc, who removed Jason Roy and Joe Root for golden ducks with the first two balls of the match.

Leg-spinner Alex Zampa also took three wickets for Australia as England rebuilt around Bairstow’s century.

Australia’s Alex Carey hits out during his century in the third ODI against England. (AP)

England were brought undone by two moments while letting Australia, who were again missing champion batsman Steve Smith, off the hook.

Jofra Archer ‘dismissed’ Alex Carey on a no-ball when Australia were just 5-87 and the batsman was only on . It was a huge let-off for Carey, who had been struggling for form before his maiden ODI ton and had hit a soft catch to Rashid at third-man.

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler dropped Maxwell off Rashid when he was on 44. Both misses proved incredibly costly, allowing Australia’s match-winning partnership.

Maxwell was dismissed by Rashid midway through the 48th over. There were Aussie nerves when Carey went, with 10 runs needed from the last over, but Starc was the hero and finished 11 not out from three balls, alongside Pat Cummins (four not out, five balls).

Mitchell Starc dismisses Joe Root for a golden duck with the second ball of the match in the third ODI. (Getty)

Mitchell Starc whacks Adil Rashid for six on the first ball of the final over in the third ODI. (Getty)