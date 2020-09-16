As a Nigerian man was sentenced to death on Zoom, a look at how virtual court hearings are becoming the new normal in legal proceedings around the world (Kechi Nomu/Rest of World)

Kechi Nomu / Rest of World:
As a Nigerian man was sentenced to death on Zoom, a look at how virtual court hearings are becoming the new normal in legal proceedings around the world — Virtual courts were meant to be the solution to a congested system in Nigeria. Then it was used to sentence a man to death. — • LAGOS, NIGERIA
