Are you going to download the One UI 3.0 beta for your Galaxy phone?

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
6
Makes no sense

Samsung’s first Galaxy F series phone emerges in leak

Samsung’s first Galaxy F series phone may be based on the Galaxy M31, which was launched earlier this year. According to a listing on the Google Play Console, the Galaxy F41 will feature an Infinity-U display and Samsung’s Exynos 9611 chipset.

var fbAsyncInitOrg = window.fbAsyncInit; window.fbAsyncInit = function() { if(typeof(fbAsyncInitOrg)=='function') fbAsyncInitOrg(); FB.init({ appId: "291830964262722", xfbml: true, version : 'v2.7' });

FB.Event.subscribe('xfbml.ready', function(msg) { // Log all the ready events so we can deal with them later var events = fbroot.data('ready-events'); if( typeof(events) === 'undefined') events = []; events.push(msg); fbroot.data('ready-events',events); });

var fbroot = $('#fb-root').trigger('facebook:init'); };

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR