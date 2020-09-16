Apple Releases Safari 14 for Mac Ahead of macOS Big Sur Launch

macOS Big Sur didn’t launch alongside iOS 14, iPadOS 14, tvOS 14, and watchOS 7 today, with the update coming later this fall, but Apple did release the Safari 14 update for macOS Catalina and macOS Mojave users.



Safari 14 brings improved performance, customizable start pages, a Privacy Report to see which cross-site trackers are being blocked, and a new tab bar design that provides tab previews so you can see what you have open at a glance. Today’s update also removes Adobe Flash. Apple’s release notes for Safari 14 are below:

Safari 14.0 introduces new features, even faster performance, and improved security.

– New tab bar design shows more tabs on screen and displays favicons by default

– Customizable start page allows you to set a background image and add new sections

– Privacy Report shows cross-site trackers that are being blocked by Intelligent Tracking Prevention

– Removes support for Adobe Flash for improved security

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

For detailed information on the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The new Safari 14 update can be downloaded by opening up System Preferences and choosing the Software Update option.