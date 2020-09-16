Apple iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 now rolling out: Here’s how to prepare your device for update

Along with the new range of Apple Watch, Apple iPad Air and Apple One, the Cupertino-based tech-giant has also announced the rollout of the latest operating systems including iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, which will start today.

OTA updates are easy to install, all you need to do is download the update package and hit the Install button. But before smashing that Install button in all the excitement of getting the latest software on your iPhone and iPad, there are a few things you should take care of to ensure that everything goes smoothly and without any hiccups.

Here’s everything you should do before updating your iPad and iPhone

Clean your mess from the iPhone

It is important to go through all your phone’s data including apps, photos, videos, documents and screenshots you’ve taken. Delete all the unnecessary things from your phone that are no longer of your concern.

The idea here is to reduce the clutter. This will not only help you free up some storage space, but also reduce the data backup and restore time

Backup all your data before the update

Sometimes while updating a smartphone or tablet, things go wrong and a fresh backup will ensure that you lose nothing in case anything goes wrong. There are several ways to backup an iPhone or iPad. You can use your iCloud, Finder on Mac or iTunes on PC to backup your smartphone.

How to download the latest update

Head to Settings -> General -> Software Update. Hit that Install button.

