Amazon taps Quebec firm to add to electric vehicle fleet

Lion Electric chief executive officer Marc Bedard told Quebec City newspaper Le Soleil that Amazon’s order was for 10 Lion6 trucks. Each one, he said, is made for heavy duty deliveries of up to 26,000 pounds. Bedard explained that Amazon intends to primarily use them to transport products from one distribution centre to another.

“Our goal is that this is a first order that will be followed by others,” he told Le Soleil.

Bedard said Amazon had been testing Lion Electric’s vehicles for over a year. In January, the Quebec press reported that Amazon executives visited Lion Electric’s facilities. Amazon has been looking to aggressively reduce its emission footprint, and recently purchased 100,000 electric delivery trucks from Michigan-based startup Rivian.

The Amazon news comes on the heels of Lion Electric announcing that it had secured its largest ever order at the end of August. The company will be producing 50 electric trucks for Canadian National Railway for intermodal use between its terminals in urban zones, according to a press release. CN has its own strategy to reduce emissions and said the trucks will allow it to remove 100 tons of greenhouse emissions from the road on an annual basis.