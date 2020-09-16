All about Badshah’s Rolls Royce Wraith

Rapper Badshah has given several hit numbers in Bollywood as well as with his own albums. Be it Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, Garmi, Genda Phool, Akh Lad Jaave, Tareefan and more, the rapper has many chartbusters attached to his name. We all know that he is extremely fond of flashy designer clothes as he is often snapped flaunting them during public appearances. But not many know that he is also a lover of luxurious cars. Badshah is among the few celebs of Bollywood who owns a Rolls Royce.

His swanky ride can go from 0 to 100kms/hour in 4.4 seconds and costs Rs 6.4 crore. Badshah took to social media last year to share a glimpse of it and captioned a picture of him family posing with the car as, “Guess we made it dad?” Awesome, isn’t it?