Ali Fazal and the cast of Death on the Nile wishes remembers Agatha Christie on her 130th birthday

One of the most awaited mystery thrillers Death On The Nile, directed by Kenneth Branagh, is all set to release next month in the US. Based on Agatha Christie’s eponymous mystery novel, the film stars a massive cast ensemble from around the world. Tom Batemen, Gal Gadot, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Russel Brand, Annette Bening and our very own Ali Fazal are part of this massive production.

Remembering the author on her 130th birth anniversary, the cast put together a video to commemorate the day. Talking about her legacy and the film, several actors from the ensemble cast spoke about Agatha and shared a glimpse of the film.

Death On The Nile is a follow-up thriller to the 2017 release Murder on the Orient Express. And it has Kenneth Branagh and Tom Bateman reprising their roles as Hercule Poirot and Bouc respectively.